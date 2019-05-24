Tunica Times Gold and White Ball
Local page escorts, pages spotlighted

tunica times blood drive
Blood drive planned

tunica times sda honorees
SDA presents honorees

Cheers!

North Mississippi Extreme Rangers won first place in the Junior Level 2 Division of the UCA Cheerleader Competition on January 22 at Battle Arena.  Pictured are: (back, l-r) Blake Griffin, Ameliea Dulaney, Peyton Simmons, Brittaney Beavers, Kaitlin Beasley, Kylie Billingsley, Abby Kate Haynes, and Bailey Brown; (middle) Caroline Weir, Caley Lloyd, Elise Kelly, […]

Tunica Elementary announces scholars

Tunica Elementary School Principal Jeffrey Blackmon announces the following students have made the honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2010-2011 school year. First Grade Principal List (all A’s):  Kendarious Jones, Keyara Hayes, Darnarshia Hamilton, Joshua Cribbs, Tramya Douglas,Tavasia Howard, Aniya Jackson, Kiersten Johnson, Kendrenesha Pollard, Von Tashia Redd, Suzanne Sharhan, Myla Caudle, […]

Southern Gardening: Use common marigolds for uncommon gardens

Many landscapes look drab and dreary in January, and extremely cold temperatures across the state have presented gardeners with an even bigger challenge than usual this winter.But I had an uplifting experience last week when I attended the Gulf States Horticultural Expo in Mobile. I came away having seen the light at the end of […]