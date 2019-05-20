{paypalaccess}Read more{/paypalaccess} Tunica Academy seniors Freeman Gray and Stephen Gray, sons of Tanjua and Wilton Spencer of Tunica, signed scholarship letters to play football next season at East Central Community College in Decatur, MS on the first signing day, Feb. 2. Shown left to right are: Stephen Gray, Head Coach Jimmy Hicks, Tanjua Spencer, TA […]
North Mississippi Extreme Rangers won first place in the Junior Level 2 Division of the UCA Cheerleader Competition on January 22 at Battle Arena. Pictured are: (back, l-r) Blake Griffin, Ameliea Dulaney, Peyton Simmons, Brittaney Beavers, Kaitlin Beasley, Kylie Billingsley, Abby Kate Haynes, and Bailey Brown; (middle) Caroline Weir, Caley Lloyd, Elise Kelly, […]
Lions ink with colleges
Four Rosa Fort High School football players signed National Letters of Intent on Feb. 2 in the school library, with parents, coaches and school administrators looking on. (From left) Darrius Guy, the son of Calvin and Joyce Guy, committed to Delta State. Jason Saffold, son of Odessa Saffold, and Dantarrious Young, son of […]
Jr. Lady Blue takes trophy
The Tunica Academy Jr. Lady Devils captured the district championship Feb. 1 and the Jr. High boys’ team was runner-up in the tournament, closing out the basketball season in fine style.Both varsity teams begin tournament play tonight (Friday) at Marvell. Watch for details of these games in upcoming issues of The Tunica Times.
Museum hosts fish seminar
Jackson – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host the annual “Got FISH?” fishing seminar program moderated by Bobby Cleveland, Outdoors Editor for the Clarion-Ledger newspaper, on February 5, 2011 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. “Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, don’t miss this group of successful anglers and biologists. They […]
Lions, Lady Lions take key wins into district play-offs
League wins last week and this week have the Rosa Fort Lions varsity squad in the driver’s seat as district play-offs get underway February 7 at Center Hill in DeSoto County. Lion head coach Fred Steele is looking for a first-round bye in the tournament, which runs through Feb. 11.Rosa Fort leads the league with […]
Bland tops Reading Fair
Anthony Bland, a seventh grader at Tunica Middle School, was the winner of the Tunica County School District's Reading Fair. Bland's project focused on the book "The Lightening Thief," a part of the series Percy Jackson and Olympians. Bland is the son of Stacey and Anthony Bland.
Teachers of the Month (January 2011)
Tunica Rotary Club welcomed Teachers of the Month Joanna Holmes of Robinsonville Elementary and Kay Hill of Tunica Academy on Jan. 27. Both were recognized by their principals for their dedication to their students and to the teaching profession.
Tunica Elementary announces scholars
Tunica Elementary School Principal Jeffrey Blackmon announces the following students have made the honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2010-2011 school year. First Grade Principal List (all A’s): Kendarious Jones, Keyara Hayes, Darnarshia Hamilton, Joshua Cribbs, Tramya Douglas,Tavasia Howard, Aniya Jackson, Kiersten Johnson, Kendrenesha Pollard, Von Tashia Redd, Suzanne Sharhan, Myla Caudle, […]
Southern Gardening: Use common marigolds for uncommon gardens
Many landscapes look drab and dreary in January, and extremely cold temperatures across the state have presented gardeners with an even bigger challenge than usual this winter.But I had an uplifting experience last week when I attended the Gulf States Horticultural Expo in Mobile. I came away having seen the light at the end of […]